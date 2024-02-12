Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.32

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Performance

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

