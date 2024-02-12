Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,752 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

BLMN stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.62. 145,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,751. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

