Blair William & Co. IL Sells 93 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 58.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,769,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.36.

View Our Latest Report on MCO

Moody’s Trading Up 1.8 %

Moody’s stock opened at $405.17 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $406.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.56.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.