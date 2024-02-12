Blair William & Co. IL Has $13.82 Million Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Seagen were worth $13,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Seagen by 87.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 138.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.69.

Seagen Stock Performance

SGEN stock opened at $228.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.37 and its 200 day moving average is $214.66. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.77 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

About Seagen

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.