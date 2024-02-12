BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Up 388.7% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 388.7% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $102,930.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,001,189 shares in the company, valued at $23,433,923.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 130,971 shares of company stock worth $1,505,817. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPA. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 1,037.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MPA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.00. 4,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,828. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.07%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

