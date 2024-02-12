Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BMN)

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Performance

BMN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,743. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino acquired 1,350 shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,292.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,292. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

