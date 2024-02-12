Bittensor Price Hits $566.89 on Major Exchanges (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Bittensor has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for approximately $566.89 or 0.01141795 BTC on exchanges. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $3.53 billion and approximately $28.03 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,231,606 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,228,950. The last known price of Bittensor is 561.94680398 USD and is down -5.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $30,407,758.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

