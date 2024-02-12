BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $183,827.11 and approximately $461.94 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00015710 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,685.85 or 0.99809947 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00177085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009489 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,058,371,648 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00000106 USD and is down -88.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,940.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.