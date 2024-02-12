Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TECH. TheStreet cut Bio-Techne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $67.95 on Thursday. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2,018.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,371,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,274 shares in the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth about $24,489,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

