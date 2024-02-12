Berenberg Bank Trims Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Target Price to $60.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Get Nutrien alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

NYSE NTR opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $332,716,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $521,017,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 83.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,925,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,107,000 after buying an additional 4,502,952 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 144.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,204,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,706,000 after buying an additional 3,669,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 51.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,853,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,881,000 after buying an additional 2,322,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.