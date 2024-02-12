Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON:GGP opened at GBX 7.45 ($0.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £379.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.88. Greatland Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.70 ($0.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 5.01.
