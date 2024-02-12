Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:GGP opened at GBX 7.45 ($0.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £379.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.88. Greatland Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.70 ($0.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

