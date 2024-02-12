Benchmark Raises Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $180.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.50.
Onto Innovation Stock Performance
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Onto Innovation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
