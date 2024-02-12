BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$55.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$56.04.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
