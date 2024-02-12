BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Barclays

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.81.

TSE BCE traded up C$0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching C$51.10. 1,685,236 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$53.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.96. BCE has a 12-month low of C$49.57 and a 12-month high of C$65.66.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

