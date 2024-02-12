BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Barclays

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.81.
BCE Stock Up 1.1 %
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.