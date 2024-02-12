BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKU. UBS Group lowered BankUnited from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Get BankUnited alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BankUnited

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $38.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in BankUnited by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.