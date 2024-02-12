Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Purchased by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

BMI traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $148.61. 11,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,083. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.77 and a 200-day moving average of $151.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $170.86.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

