Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 510 ($6.39) price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 325 ($4.07) to GBX 529 ($6.63) in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.89) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 502.67 ($6.30).
Babcock International Group Stock Up 0.8 %
Babcock International Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.
About Babcock International Group
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock International Group
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.