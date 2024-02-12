B. Riley Raises Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target to $11.00

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Backblaze from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $9.11 on Friday. Backblaze has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $342.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38.

In other news, VP Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,250 shares in the company, valued at $861,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 87,477 shares of company stock worth $626,113 over the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Backblaze by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in Backblaze by 553.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Backblaze by 29.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Backblaze by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

