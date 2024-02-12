B. Riley Cuts Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $41.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LITE. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut Lumentum from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $65.16.

In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

