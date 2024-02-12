B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Brian Marsh Sells 925,660 Shares

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Brian Marsh sold 925,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.30), for a total value of £3,915,541.80 ($4,908,539.30).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BPM stock opened at GBX 447 ($5.60) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £166.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 438.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 399.50. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 292.50 ($3.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 459.98 ($5.77). The company has a current ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a GBX 2.68 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s payout ratio is currently 441.18%.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

