AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $63.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,845,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

