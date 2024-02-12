Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $105.28 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 690.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

