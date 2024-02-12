Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Get Avantor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AVTR

Avantor Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. Avantor has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Avantor by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Avantor by 565.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.