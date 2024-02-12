Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stock Position Raised by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 8.2% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $13,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

AVDE opened at $59.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.47. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $60.74.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.