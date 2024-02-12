AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $2,858.35 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,858.35.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,680.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,665.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,586.85. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,855.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $666,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

