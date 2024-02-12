Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 59,849 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 21.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 438,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 76,466 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 798,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 117,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 506.4% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 228,554 shares in the last quarter.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 18.2 %

AUROW stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.39. 6,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,150. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.69.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

