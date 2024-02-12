AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

T has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.65.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

