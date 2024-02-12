AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up to $3.43

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.57. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 1,255,746 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.86.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 120.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

