Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Update

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the January 15th total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Arrowroot Acquisition Trading Down 6.4 %

ARRW stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,795. Arrowroot Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 246.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 816,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 2.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 233.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 84,018 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 32.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 818,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199,991 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

