ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $923.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.47.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -218.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARMOUR Residential REIT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $1,200,331.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 151,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

