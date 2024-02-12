ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) PT Raised to $85.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $48.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 75.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at 115.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 72.47. ARM has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 126.58.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARM will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

