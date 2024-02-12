Arjuna Capital Purchases New Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Equinix by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $855.90. 30,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,007. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $859.72. The firm has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $812.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $777.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock worth $13,041,707 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $839.67.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

