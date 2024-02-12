Arjuna Capital Purchases 19,941 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.3% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $537.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $121.65.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

