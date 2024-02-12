Arjuna Capital Increases Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Arjuna Capital grew its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brink’s by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Brink’s by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Brink’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Brink’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Brink’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Brink’s Trading Up 0.4 %

BCO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.06. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $90.13.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Brink’s declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Brink’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.