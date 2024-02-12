Arjuna Capital Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,673,162,000 after buying an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,441,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,342,000 after buying an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,713,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after buying an additional 378,513 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,237. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.92 and a 200-day moving average of $116.04. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $129.66.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

