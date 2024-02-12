Arjuna Capital Buys 343 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.7% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Mendel Money Management grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,196,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $456.31. The stock had a trading volume of 142,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,064. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $430.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.94. The company has a market capitalization of $427.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $463.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

