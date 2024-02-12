Arjuna Capital Acquires New Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,979 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HP by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $115,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,645 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $91,249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 363,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

