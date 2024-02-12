Arjuna Capital Acquires 297 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in American Express by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 507,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,878,460,000 after purchasing an additional 214,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Down 0.2 %

American Express stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.12. 319,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,325. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $153.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $214.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

