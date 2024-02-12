Arjuna Capital Acquires 1,051 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Arjuna Capital lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.0% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 435,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 34,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 771,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,839,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 28,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.09. The company had a trading volume of 994,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,543,188. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.