Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Releases Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ANET traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $280.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,568,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,576. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $130.08 and a 52-week high of $292.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.02 and a 200-day moving average of $211.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $1,149,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,500 shares in the company, valued at $373,999,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $1,149,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,534 shares of company stock worth $43,800,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.83.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

