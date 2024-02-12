Argus Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $82.85. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

