argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down to $401.48

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $401.48, but opened at $392.42. argenx shares last traded at $392.07, with a volume of 59,700 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $585.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $346.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.90.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of argenx by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

