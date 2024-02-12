Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Update

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMID traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.93. 4,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,800. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 million, a P/E ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.28.
Argent Mid Cap ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Argent Mid Cap ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.64%.
About Argent Mid Cap ETF
The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.
