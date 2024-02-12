Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 55,386 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 729,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after buying an additional 117,953 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after buying an additional 59,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

(Get Free Report

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.