Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Up to $15.81

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.81, but opened at $16.13. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 111,218 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCUS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39.

In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $140,127.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,215,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,414,673.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $140,127.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,215,265 shares in the company, valued at $24,414,673.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $562,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 190,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,843,000 after acquiring an additional 85,778 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,261,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.