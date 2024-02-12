Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $1.18. The company had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.