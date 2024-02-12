ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

MT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of MT opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.49). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

