Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Down 41.5% in January

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Arbe Robotics Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ARBEW stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.21. 140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093. Arbe Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

Institutional Trading of Arbe Robotics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arbe Robotics stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 89,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

