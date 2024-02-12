Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the January 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %
APVO traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.16. 192,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $2.27.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
