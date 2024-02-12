Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2024

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVOGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the January 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aptevo Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

APVO traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.16. 192,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.