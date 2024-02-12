Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,023,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,142. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $188.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,278,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 735,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,322,656 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,363,000 after purchasing an additional 494,496 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,515 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 33,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.